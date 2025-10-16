Sophie Lagoutte: New chapter opened in France-Azerbaijan relations
Foreign policy
- 16 October, 2025
- 16:18
A new chapter has opened in relations between Azerbaijan and France, the new French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, said while presenting her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.
She added that she would make every effort to develop bilateral relations.
Latest News
17:35
Kaja Kallas: EU defense roadmap includes 9 directionsOther countries
17:32
European Parliament proposes to ban imports of oil products from RussiaOther countries
17:16
Henna Virkkunen: Funding under Rearm Europe – Readiness 2030 will amount to €800 billionOther countries
17:12
New requirements set for Azerbaijani exports to Europe – EXCLUSIVEBusiness
17:02
President: Past misunderstandings between Baku and Paris have been resolvedForeign policy
16:53
Italy gets over half of Azerbaijan's crude oil exportsEnergy
16:33
Photo
Azerbaijan discusses adoption of international energy efficiency standardsEnergy
16:31
Pashinyan: US-Armenia talks on TRIPP project slow amid global tensionsRegion
16:18