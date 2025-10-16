Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Sophie Lagoutte: New chapter opened in France-Azerbaijan relations

    A new chapter has opened in relations between Azerbaijan and France, the new French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, said while presenting her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    She added that she would make every effort to develop bilateral relations.

    Sofi Laqut: Azərbaycan-Fransa münasibətlərində yeni səhifə açılıb
    Софи Лагут: В отношениях Франции и Азербайджана открыта новая страница

