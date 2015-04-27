Sheikh-ul-Islam: There are forces trying to embroil Azerbaijan and Turkey

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ "There are forces trying to embroil Azerbaijan and Turkey." Report informs, said the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh at the meeting with the delegation, headed by the honorary head of the Foundation named after Aziz Mahmoud Hudayi, Osman Nuri Toppash.

A. Pashazadeh noted that this process began in period of the Soviet Union: "At a time when Azerbaijan was part of the Soviet Union, Soviet authorities considered our relations with Turkey dangerous. This process continues to this day. And now many foreign forces don't want Azerbaijan and Turkey to support warm and close relationship. And today, shedding insincere tears, Armenians are trying to impose on the world so-called 'genocide'. In difficult times, Turkey has always been close to Azerbaijani people. This state supported us during the Khojaly genocide, the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, and etc. Armenians for centuries committed genocide against Turks. And today, deceiving the world, the Armenians are trying to impose the idea that they are allegedly committed to 'genocide'".

"As always, and this time the words and actions of the Armenians just a fiction", Sheikh-ul-Islam added.