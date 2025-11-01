Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Foreign policy
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 13:46
    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada meets with Pope Leo XIV

    Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada met with the Head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, during his visit to the Vatican.

    According to Report, citing AZERTAC, the meeting took place following the general audience at St. Peter"s Square.

    Sheikh-ul-Islam conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the pontiff, emphasized the importance of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation"s activities in the Vatican in recent years, and informed him about the construction of a second Catholic church in Azerbaijan.

    Pashazada expressed hope that the Pope would visit Azerbaijan, noting that such a visit would allow him to witness firsthand the country"s high level of interfaith harmony, state-religion relations, and its atmosphere of multiculturalism.

    For his part, Pope Leo XIV responded positively to the idea of a visit to Azerbaijan and said that he would coordinate it with his schedule.

