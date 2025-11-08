Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 09:31
    Shehbaz Sharif: Had the pleasure and honour to meet my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shared a post on X dedicated to his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on November 7, according to Report.

    "Had the pleasure and honour to meet my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev in the beautiful city of Baku today, along with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir," he wrote.

    "I warmly congratulated the leadership, people, and government of Azerbaijan on their Victory Day, and look forward to the grand parade tomorrow.

    We also reviewed the deep-rooted and fraternal ties between our two countries and agreed to further expand cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity, and defence.

    Long live Pakistan Azerbaijan brotherhood," the post reads.

