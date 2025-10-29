Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 12:12
    Serbia awaits visit of President Ilham Aliyev, Vučić to pay return visit to Baku

    Serbia is expecting a visit from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, to be followed by a return visit by Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić to Baku, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia Jovan Janjić told journalists on the sidelines of an international conference in Baku.

    According to Report, the parliamentarian expressed satisfaction with the recent intensification of high-level mutual visits between the two countries, particularly at the leadership level.

    "As far as I know, we are already expecting a new visit from President Ilham Aliyev to Belgrade. We hope this visit will take place in the near future, and afterwards, President Aleksandar Vučić will pay a return visit to Azerbaijan," he said.

    İlham Əliyevin Serbiyaya səfəri gözlənilir
    Сербия ожидает визит президента Ильхама Алиева

