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    Serbia, Azerbaijan discuss development of strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 19:34
    Serbia, Azerbaijan discuss development of strategic partnership

    Serbian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Dušan Kozarev met in Baku with Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations, and Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, with the sides discussing the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, citing Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meetings were held during Kozarev's visit to Baku to attend a conference on missing persons in Azerbaijan.

    The sides reaffirmed the friendly relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan, the high level of mutual understanding and their commitment to respecting the fundamental principles of international law.

    They also expressed mutual readiness to further develop the strategic partnership between the two countries.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Azerbaijan-Serbia relations Samad Seyidov
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla Serbiya arasında tərəfdaşlığın inkişafı müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Сербия обсудили развитие партнерства
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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