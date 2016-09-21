Secretary of State of Kazakhstan will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova will visit Baku to participate in V Baku International Humanitarian Forum on 29-30 September.

Report informs referring to the press service of Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, G. Abdykalikova is expected to address at the plenary session of the forum, as well as participate in the round tables.

Also on September 30, will be held a meeting of State Secretary of Kazakhstan with members of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Friendship Society named after Heydar Aliyev. The event will focus on the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In addition, two countries will discuss issues of cooperation in the field of culture, art, education.

The meeting will also be attended by MPs - members of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Interparliamentary friendship group, prominent public figures of Azerbaijan, representatives of Kazakh companies, accredited in Baku, as well as Kazakh students studying in Azerbaijan.