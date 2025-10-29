Sauth Vong: Cambodia highly values ​​co-op with Azerbaijan

Cambodia highly values ​​its bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, Second Vice President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, Sauth Vong, told journalists, Report informs.

He expressed gratitude to the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, for the invitation to participate in the international conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The constitution of every state is its fundamental law and a solid foundation. The Constitution of Azerbaijan has been repeatedly improved over the past three decades, reflecting the country's development. We in Cambodia have also gone through a similar journey, including the difficult years of war and the subsequent state-building," Vong noted.

He emphasized that the conference, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, has significant symbolic significance for strengthening interparliamentary cooperation.

Sauth Vong recalled that a Memorandum of Understanding, signed in 2023 during Sahiba Gafarova's visit to Cambodia, is in effect between the Milli Majlis and the National Assembly of Cambodia.

"Furthermore, a friendship group has been established between the parliaments of the two countries, which actively promotes the development of bilateral ties. Our countries cooperate not only at the parliamentary level, but also at the executive level. We highly value the relations between our countries and consistently support each other on the international stage," added the vice president of the National Assembly of Cambodia.