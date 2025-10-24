Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan, Serbia preparing 13 documents for signing

Azerbaijan and Serbia are preparing 13 intergovernmental documents for signing, said the Azerbaijani finance minister and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation with Serbia, Sahil Babayev, Report informs referring to Serbian media.

"We have currently signed 57 documents, with another 13 pending and soon to be signed. Thus, we are creating a stable and reliable institutional framework that will allow our businessmen and citizens to communicate, collaborate, and work together," Babayev added.

He also noted the possibility of cooperation between Baku and Belgrade in the field of agriculture.

"We discussed this potential (at the IGC meeting in Belgrade on October 23) and agreed that both countries have very high-quality products to offer. I believe that trade and joint ventures in this sector can be important for the further development of our relations," Babayev said, noting that cooperation in tourism was also discussed at the intergovernmental commission meeting.