Sahiba Gafarova visits Iqbal's Mausoleum, Badshahi Mosque in Pakistan

    Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmus, and Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, paid tribute to Pakistan's national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, during a visit to his mausoleum on Tuesday, Report informs via APP.

    Upon their arrival, a contingent of Pakistan Rangers presented a formal salute to the distinguished guests. The visiting dignitaries laid wreaths and offered fateha at the mausoleum, honoring the legacy of the renowned philosopher-poet whose visionary ideas played a pivotal role in inspiring the Pakistan Movement.

    Following the mausoleum visit, the delegation toured the historic Badshahi Mosque. Officials from the Walled City of Lahore Authority guided them through the mosque's architectural grandeur and briefed them on its historical and cultural significance as a symbol of Islamic heritage in South Asia.

    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə spikerləri Məhəmməd İqbalın məqbərəsini ziyarət ediblər
    Гафарова и Куртулмуш посетили мавзолей Мухаммада Икбала и мечеть Бадшахи в Пакистане

