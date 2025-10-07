Sadyr Japarov: Washington declaration is an important step for stability in South Caucasus

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 14:07
    Kyrgyzstan considers the joint declaration signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington an important step toward ensuring security and stability in the South Caucasus, President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, said at the 12th Summit of Leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala.

    According to Report, he noted that a meeting of the OTS Security Council was held at a high level in Kyrgyzstan.

    "Mechanisms are being developed that will allow the Turkic world to respond immediately to events it encounters," he said.

    The President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized that special attention should be paid to the situation in Afghanistan regarding regional and global security: "We have never remained indifferent to issues related to Afghanistan and have provided humanitarian assistance. At the same time, the situation in Gaza is concerning. We hope that the matter will be resolved in accordance with international law."

    Sadır Japarov: Vaşinqton bəyannaməsi Cənubi Qafqazda sabitliyin təmini istiqamətində mühüm addım idi
    Садыр Жапаров: Вашингтонская декларация - важный шаг для стабильности на Южном Кавказе

