    Russian President: We have something to talk in a trilateral format

    Vladimir Putin thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his initiative to hold a meeting in a trilateral format

    Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran to discuss new projects in the Caspian Sea, including in the energy and transport sectors. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

    "Thank you for organizing the meeting in a trilateral format, it is also your initiative.And we really have something to talk about in this format. There may be new projects in the Caspian Sea, and in a broader context, i mean transportation, and energy, and diversification of our trilateral trade and economic relations ", - Putin said. 

