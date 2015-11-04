​Russian president presents state award to Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin presented state award of Russia to foreign citizens.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the ceremony which is traditionally timed to celebrate Day of National Unity of the Russian Federation was held in the Kremlin. Nine people from different countries were awarded for special merits in strengthening peace, friendship, cooperation and understanding between nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the 'Pushkin' Medal to Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, head of the AMOR Foundation in Russia, Leyla Aliyeva.

In honor of the holiday, on behalf of the Russian president, Kremlin also hosted a reception where guests, in addition to the new winners of the state awards brought together with the representatives of the main religions, social organizations and the governments.