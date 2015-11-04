 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Russian president presents state award to Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

    In honor of the holiday, on behalf of the Russian president, Kremlin hosted a reception

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin presented state award of Russia to foreign citizens.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, the ceremony which is traditionally timed to celebrate Day of National Unity of the Russian Federation was held in the Kremlin. Nine people from different countries were awarded for special merits in strengthening peace, friendship, cooperation and understanding between nations.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the 'Pushkin' Medal to Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, head of the AMOR Foundation in Russia, Leyla Aliyeva.

    In honor of the holiday, on behalf of the Russian president, Kremlin also hosted a reception where guests, in addition to the new winners of the state awards brought together with the representatives of the main religions, social organizations and the governments.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi