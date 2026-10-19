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    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos

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    • 19 October, 2026
    • 17:19
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos

    Kyiv was subjected to missile strikes and jet drone attacks by the Russian army from night until 10:00 (GMT+3) on October 19, Report informs.

    This time, the strikes were mainly targeted at the Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the Ukrainian capital.

    According to available data, two people were killed and 8 were injured in Kyiv. Meanwhile, an increase in the casualty count is not ruled out, as search operations for victims under the rubble continue.

    In addition to Kyiv, Ukraine's Chernihiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions were also subjected to strikes today.

    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos
    Kyiv hit by massive air strike from Russian military – Photos

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