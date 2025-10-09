Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of alliance

During a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that relations between Moscow and Baku would continue in the spirit of alliance, according to Report.

The Russian leader stated: "I hope that this cooperation will not only be restored but will continue in the spirit of our relations, in the spirit of our alliance. We never forget this; we remember the agreement that was signed not so long ago, and on our part, we will do everything to implement all its main provisions."