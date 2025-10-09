Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 17:04
    Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of alliance

    During a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that relations between Moscow and Baku would continue in the spirit of alliance, according to Report.

    The Russian leader stated: "I hope that this cooperation will not only be restored but will continue in the spirit of our relations, in the spirit of our alliance. We never forget this; we remember the agreement that was signed not so long ago, and on our part, we will do everything to implement all its main provisions."

    Rusiya Prezidenti Azərbaycanla münasibətlərin müttəfiqlik ruhunda davam edəcəyinə ümidvardır
    Президент РФ надеется на продолжение отношений с Азербайджаном в духе союзничества

