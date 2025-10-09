Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of alliance
Foreign policy
- 09 October, 2025
- 17:04
During a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that relations between Moscow and Baku would continue in the spirit of alliance, according to Report.
The Russian leader stated: "I hope that this cooperation will not only be restored but will continue in the spirit of our relations, in the spirit of our alliance. We never forget this; we remember the agreement that was signed not so long ago, and on our part, we will do everything to implement all its main provisions."
Latest News
17:28
Photo
Azerbaijan and Germany discuss digitalization in agricultural sectorAIC
17:27
Türkiye's 18 cruise ports receive 1.5 million passengers in 8 monthsRegion
17:21
Adalat Hasanov: Complex cases of remains identification recorded in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
17:16
UAE expert: Azerbaijan demonstrated model format for cyber drillsICT
17:11
Borg nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for achieving peace between Armenia and AzerbaijanOther countries
17:10
Zero-emission vehicles to be included in ECMT quota systemInfrastructure
17:04
Photo
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General meets with counterparts in Saudi ArabiaDomestic policy
17:04
Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of allianceForeign policy
16:53