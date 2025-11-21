Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

Russia's Foreign Ministry has expressed regret over the damage sustained by the Azerbaijani Embassy building in Kyiv on November 14 following a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital, Report informs, citing a statement by the Russian MFA.

According to the MFA, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin met with Rahman Mustafayev, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Russia.

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan's formal appeal regarding the damage caused to the embassy's buildings, property, and territory had been carefully reviewed by the relevant Russian authorities.

"The Russian side expresses sincere regret over what happened," the MFA stated.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that the damage to the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission likely occurred due to "the malfunctioning of Ukraine's air-defense systems, presumably the result of a falling Patriot air-defense missile."

Both sides reaffirmed their intention to continue developing bilateral relations and discussed upcoming high-level contacts. The MFA noted progress in economic cooperation and emphasized the importance of fully restoring cultural and humanitarian ties.

Regional issues were also addressed, including Russia's potential support for Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization based on the trilateral agreements of 2020–2022. The sides also discussed maintaining the active work of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry reported that Russian Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov had been summoned and handed a note of protest.

Azerbaijan informed the ambassador that a missile believed to be an Iskander had fallen on the embassy grounds during the night attacks of November 14, causing the destruction of parts of the perimeter fence and damage to buildings, service vehicles, and the consular section.