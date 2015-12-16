Romanian Embassy to Baku organizes roundtable on NATO-Azerbaijan partnership

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 16, 2015 Embassy of Romania, in its capacity of NATO Contact Point Embassy to the Republic of Azerbaijan, hosted a roundtable on “Current situation and perspectives of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership”.

Report was told in the Embassy of Romania to Azerbaijan, at the event took part Ambassadors, Defence Attaches and senior diplomats from Embassies of NATO countries in Baku and NATO Liaison Office for South Caucasus.

The roundtable was organized within the mandate Romanian diplomatic mission is fulfilling as NATO Contact Point Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan (for the fourth time in a row).

Opening the roundtable Ambassador of Romania Daniel Cristian Ciobanu highlighted that cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan in the field of public diplomacy is successfully developing. He mentioned that in 2015 Embassy of Romania organized many conferences, roundtables, seminars and workshops in Baku and in several cities of Azerbaijan.

In 2016 Romanian diplomatic mission will continue to organize public diplomacy events in order to increase the visibility to NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation. Within its activity Romanian diplomatic mission focuses on disseminating information regarding NATO values and policies in Azerbaijan. Romania is ready to help develop further Azerbaijan’s dialogue and cooperation with NATO. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu underlined the strategic importance of development of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership.

Head of NATO Liaison Office for South Caucasus, Mr. William Lahue, had an in-depth presentation about NATO priorities regarding Azerbaijan.

Deputy head of NATO Liaison Office for South Caucasus, Mrs. Kristina Baleisyte, touched upon the benefits of NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation.

Political Officer within NATO Liaison Office for South Caucasus, Mr. Jiri Preclik, informed about the visits of Azerbaijani delegations to NATO Headquarters.

Participants in the roundtable exchanged views on different aspects of joint interest regarding NATO-Azerbaijan relationship.