Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ By the end of the year the Romanian Embassy completes the third period for the coordination of NATO in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the mandate of NATO Contact Point Embassy in Azerbaijan to Romania may be extended for two years more.

Thus, after the completion of certain procedures for the approval, the Embassy will continue to act as coordinator of NATO in Azerbaijan in 2015-2016.

The Romanian Embassy was elected coordinator in 2009 for the first time for 2 years, before this function was performed by the Embassy of Turkey to Azerbaijan.