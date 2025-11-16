Rahmon congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's entry into consultative meetings of Central Asian countries

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's joining the format of consultative meetings of Central Asian countries as a full-fledged participant.

As Report's correspondent from Tashkent informs, he stated this at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State in the Central Asia+Azerbaijan format.

According to him, this cooperation platform is confidently establishing its significance as an important participant in international and regional processes.

"It is balanced and demonstrates aspirations for development, ensuring the interests of the countries in the region. Interstate ties between the participating countries are strengthening. The results achieved over the past time create favorable conditions for further enhancement of the entire complex of mutually beneficial cooperation," Rahmon noted.

He also emphasized that Tajikistan supports the further development of constructive political dialogue and regional integration in this format.

"Today, Central Asia is a space of intensive diplomatic dialogue, constructive initiatives, and the formation of new cooperative ties. With significant potential, our region acts as a center for the development of trade, transit, energy, science, and tourism," he added.