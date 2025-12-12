Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    The US Food and Drug Administration intends to put a "black box" warning on Covid-19 vaccines, according to two people familiar with the agency's plans, Report informs via CNN.

    A boxed warning, which appears at the top of prescribing information for medicines, is the agency's most serious, designed to warn about risks such as death or life-threatening or disabling reactions that should be weighed against the intervention's benefits. They can also be used when a risk might be lowered by using a medicine in a targeted way, such as only in certain groups.

    Boxed warnings on opioids, for example, warn about risks of abuse, addiction, overdose and death. The acne medication Accutane carried a warning about the risks of birth defects when used during pregnancy. ACAM2000, a smallpox and mpox vaccine, has a warning about complications such as heart inflammation and encephalitis.

    The plan to install the warnings for Covid-19 vaccines is being orchestrated by Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA's chief medical and scientific officer and director of the agency's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, according to one person, who declined to be named because they weren't authorized to share the information publicly.

    Власти США намерены присвоить вакцинам от COVID-19 самый высокий уровень опасности

