Rachida Dati: I European Games is great sports festival, festival of universal values

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ "European games is a great sports festival, the festival of universal values, which carries the sport: tolerance, respect and fair play."

Report informs referring to the French newspaper L'Opinion, it is written by the mayor of the 7th district of Paris, MEP Rachida Dati in her article on the First European Games.

Speaking of attacks on Azerbaijan after the country won the right to host the first European Games, R.Dati said that Azerbaijan may not be all perfect, "but there is nothing perfect": "This should not be an excuse for us.Our responsibility is not to reject the hand outstretched by country that wants to continue to deepen relations with the EU, its Member States and in particular with France."

According R. Dati geographically located between Iran and Russia, and not far from Ukraine, Azerbaijan, demonstrates stability that deserves evaluation:"Yes, a long time Baku is in conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.One can only wonder the country's stability."