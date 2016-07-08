 Top
    Azerbaijan and Bulgaria discuss prospects for development of trade cooperation

    Azerbaijani Ambassador has met with the President of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova had a meeting with the President of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Tsvetan Simeonov.

    Report informs referring to the Infobusiness.bg, the ambassador provided information about the current situation and investment climate in Azerbaijan. The parties also discussed possible platform for cooperation.

    President of the BCCI, in turn, spoke about the activities of the structure headed by him. He also stressed the success of the BCCI delegation visit to Baku in May of this year to participate in the EUROCHAMBRES session within the Azerbaijan-EU business forum.

    N.Gurbanova also welcomed the BCCI’s idea to organize the Bulgarian-Azerbaijani business-forum and presentation of opportunities of the two countries.

