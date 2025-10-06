Presidents of Türkiye, Uzbekistan to visit Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Azerbaijan, Report informs via Turkish media.

The Turkish leader will attend the next summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held in Gabala.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will also pay a working visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the summit on October 6-7.

The summit's agenda, titled "Regional Peace and Security," includes issues related to the development of multilateral cooperation within the organization.

It was previously noted that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar will arrive in Azerbaijan on October 6.