    President: 'Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are already turning into cooperation'

    Foreign policy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 16:52
    President: 'Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are already turning into cooperation'

    Today, the Southern Caucasus enters a new stage of development, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews, Report informs.

    "We have lived in peace for five to six months. We are getting used to it. In our history of independence, we have never lived in peace. It is a special feeling and, of course, a great opportunity.

    Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are already turning into cooperation. We lifted all restrictions on cargo transportation to Armenia. Moreover, we have started supplying the main goods on which Armenia largely depends, primarily oil products, to that country. Everyone benefits from this. Therefore, I believe that through the joint efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as civil society, we will achieve not just long-term, but peace forever in the Caucasus. This is our goal," President Ilham Aliyev added.

