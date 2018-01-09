President Rumen Radev invites Azerbaijani President to visit Bulgaria

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on January 9.

Report informs, Rumen Radev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the New Year, and wished him success in his activities. The Bulgarian President also thanked President Ilham Aliyev on the recent launch of the Baku-Sofia direct flight, and expressed his confidence that the flight would contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Rumen Radev for the attention and congratulations and congratulated the Bulgarian President on the occasion of the New Year.

The head of state hailed the importance of the launch of Baku-Sofia flight in terms of the expansion of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria cooperation.

Pointing to the Southern Gas Corridor project, the Bulgarian President emphasized its significance in terms of the diversification of Europe's gas supplies, as well as Azerbaijan's crucial role in this project. He expressed his country's interest in Azerbaijan's involvement in ensuring gas supplies to Bulgaria.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project successfully continues, that TANAP project is due to be completed and Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Bulgaria in the near future.

President Rumen Radev invited President Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Bulgaria.

President Ilham Aliyev accepted the invitation with pleasure.