President Rosen Plevneliev: Azerbaijan is a very important country for Bulgaria

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is a very important country for Bulgaria in not only energy security, but in all fields, Report informs said Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev at a ceremony to confer a Stara Planina Order upon outgoing Azerbaijani ambassador Emil Karimov.

The President hailed relations between the two countries, and recalled his visit to Azerbaijan.

Mr. Plevneliev spoke of the rapid development of Azerbaijan in recent years, adding that the country has hosted a number of international events. The President also touched upon the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between him and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Bulgaria, adding “the document paved the way to the development of strategic partnership between the two countries.”

He praised Emil Karimov`s contributions to the development of ties between the two countries.

Addressing the event, ambassador Karimov underlined that thanks to internal and foreign policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan became a leading country in the South Caucasus. He hailed the expansion of relations between the two countries.