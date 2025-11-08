President: Participation of Pakistani servicemen in parade manifests unity of peoples and armies of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan

"The state and people of Pakistan demonstrated support and solidarity with Azerbaijan during the 44-day Patriotic War," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, according to Report.

The head of state emphasized: "Today, for the first time, Pakistani servicemen are participating alongside us at Azadlig Square. This is a manifestation of the unity of the peoples and armies of three countries – Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan."