    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Slovakia deliver press statements

    • 08 December, 2025
    • 19:49
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Slovakia deliver press statements

    On December 8, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic, delivered press statements in Bratislava, Report informs.

    Azərbaycan və Slovakiya prezidentləri mətbuata bəyanatlarla çıxış ediblər
    Президенты Азербайджана и Словакии выступили с заявлениями для прессы

