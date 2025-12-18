Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry holds Board Meeting

    Energy
    18 December, 2025
    • 13:02
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry holds Board Meeting

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy held another Board Meeting under the chairmanship of Minister Parviz Shahbazov, with the participation of structural units and agencies of the ministry.

    According to Report, referring to the ministry, the chairman of the board emphasized that the measures consistently implemented in Azerbaijan in accordance with the Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022-2026 (hereinafter referred to as the strategy) approved by the Order of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev brought socio-economic development to a new level, and highlighted the results achieved in the development of the Green Energy zone, for which the Ministry of Energy is the main implementing authority.

    During the meeting, a report was presented on the measures envisaged within the framework of the Green Energy zone, including the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure through Public–Private Partnership, the assessment of offshore wind energy potential and the implementation of preparatory measures for its utilization, the expansion of opportunities for the use of bioenergy and geothermal energy, the establishment of an information system on renewable energy sources and the organization of measurement and monitoring activities for potential areas, as well as the work carried out to ensure energy efficiency.

    At the same time, the draft Work Plan of the Board of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026 was presented and information about the work to be done within this framework was provided.

    At the end of the meeting, relevant instructions were given on the issues discussed.

