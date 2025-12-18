Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan, UAE hold second round of consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 13:03
    Azerbaijan, UAE hold second round of consular consultations in Baku

    The second round of consular consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates has been held in Baku, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan MFA.

    The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the UAE delegation was headed by Rashed Nadhar Rahmah, director of the Consular Services Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the consultations, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the consular field between Azerbaijan and the UAE, which is an important partner country for Azerbaijan. They also discussed opportunities for signing new bilateral documents in this area.

    The parties exchanged views on recent developments in the consular sphere, including the experience and mechanisms applied by both countries in the digitalization of consular services. Possibilities for expanding cooperation and mutually applying best practices were also considered.

    In addition, the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in migration, justice, border management, internal affairs, education, social and other fields was emphasized.

    The sides agreed to hold the next round of consular consultations in Abu Dhabi in 2026.

