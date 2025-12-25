Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    President of Turkmenistan awards Azerbaijan's ambassador

    Foreign policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 17:33
    President of Turkmenistan awards Azerbaijan's ambassador

    The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, has been honored with an award by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

    Report informs, referring to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, that in accordance with the Order No. 613 of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov dated December 24, 2025, Gismat Gozalov was awarded with Jubilee Medal "30 Years of Neutrality of Turkmenistan" and the Commemorative Silver Badge "30 Years of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan".

    The medal and badge were formally presented to Gismat Gozalov by Mr. Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan at the conference "Year of International Peace and Trust: Resolute Steps of Neutral Turkmenistan" held in Ashgabat on December 25, 2025.

    Gismat Gozalov Azerbaijan Serdar Berdimuhamedov Turkmenistan award
    Photo
    Türkmənistan Prezidenti Azərbaycan səfirini təltif edib
    Photo
    Президент Туркменистана наградил посла Азербайджана

    Latest News

    19:00

    President Ilham Aliyev ratifies 'State Program on Improvement of Official Statistics in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030'

    Domestic policy
    18:56

    Nearly half a billion passengers transported by public transport in Azerbaijan this year

    Infrastructure
    18:35
    Video

    Graduate of Italian Naval Academy presented with Navy Dirk on behalf of Azerbaijan Navy Commander

    Military
    18:33

    Papoyan: Armenia proposes establishing overland cargo transportation at border with Azerbaijan

    Region
    18:23

    Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry on final timeline for completion of AZAL plane crash investigation

    Incident
    18:12

    Azerbaijani NGOs send Open Letter to US President Donald Trump

    Foreign policy
    18:03

    New building for Karabakh University's Faculty of Engineering to be completed shortly

    Education and science
    17:55

    Kazakhstan awaits completion of CMC cassette analysis in AZAL plane crash investigation

    Region
    17:51

    Kazakhstan publishes interim report on AZAL plane crash investigation

    Region
    All News Feed