President of Türkiye congratulates Ilham Aliyev on 5th Anniversary of Victory

    • 07 November, 2025
    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, according to Report.

    Türkiyə Prezidenti İlham Əliyevi Zəfərin 5-ci ildönümü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Президент Турции поздравил Ильхама Алиева с 5-й годовщиной Победы

