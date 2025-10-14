President of Pakistan: We intend to continue close cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan

Pakistan is determined to continue cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan for the sake of peace, stability, and prosperity, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari said during a meeting with Chairperson of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan"s Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş in Islamabad.

Report informs via Anadolu that the Pakistani leader said Pakistan places great importance on the close ties and friendly relations established with Türkiye and Azerbaijan:

"At the core of these relations lie shared faith, mutual trust, and a commitment to regional prosperity."