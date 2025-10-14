Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    President of Pakistan: We intend to continue close cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 08:27
    President of Pakistan: We intend to continue close cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan

    Pakistan is determined to continue cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan for the sake of peace, stability, and prosperity, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari said during a meeting with Chairperson of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan"s Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş in Islamabad.

    Report informs via Anadolu that the Pakistani leader said Pakistan places great importance on the close ties and friendly relations established with Türkiye and Azerbaijan:

    "At the core of these relations lie shared faith, mutual trust, and a commitment to regional prosperity."

    President of Pakistan Azerbaijan Turkiye
    Asif Əli Zərdari: Türkiyə və Azərbaycanla əməkdaşlığı davam etrdirməkdə qərarlıyıq
    Президент Пакистана: Мы намерены продолжать тесное сотрудничество с Турцией и Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    09:01

    Eurovision Song Contest organizer calls off November vote on Israel participation

    Art
    08:47

    At least six people injured in strike on Kharkiv

    Other countries
    08:46

    Azerbaijani judokas win seven medals at Grand Prix in Peru

    Individual sports
    08:32

    Gold price on Comex hits all-time high

    Business
    08:27

    President of Pakistan: We intend to continue close cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    08:22

    Azerbaijan informs UN about national measures to protect children's rights

    Foreign policy
    08:13
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participates in Middle East Peace Summit - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    21:29
    Photo

    Orders issued by Armenian armed forces' leadership regarding missile strike on residential areas of Azerbaijan disclosed  - COURT

    Other
    21:13

    Azerbaijan's Military Medical Faculty holds course within NATO program

    Military
    All News Feed