President of: Our common history, ethnic roots, and languages unite us as one family

President: Our common history, ethnic roots, and languages unite us as one family
07 October, 2025
- 13:46
"Our common history and ethnic roots, our languages unite us as one family," said President Ilham Aliyev during his address at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, Report informs.
Emphasizing the historic significance of the First Turkological Congress organized in Baku in 1926, the head of state proposed that the 100th anniversary of the Congress next year be solemnly organized within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.
