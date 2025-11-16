President of Northern Cyprus receives Azerbaijani delegation

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Tufan Erhürman received the Azerbaijani delegation headed by the chairman of the Azerbaijan-TRNC inter-parliamentary relations working group Javanshir Feyziyev.

As Report informs, this was mentioned on the official website of the TRNC president.

Tufan Erhürman expressed satisfaction with the meeting. Javanshir Feyziyev, in turn, congratulated the TRNC president on Republic Day.

Then Tufan Erhürman and the delegation exchanged commemorative gifts.