President of Northern Cyprus receives Azerbaijani delegation
Foreign policy
- 16 November, 2025
- 09:54
President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Tufan Erhürman received the Azerbaijani delegation headed by the chairman of the Azerbaijan-TRNC inter-parliamentary relations working group Javanshir Feyziyev.
As Report informs, this was mentioned on the official website of the TRNC president.
Tufan Erhürman expressed satisfaction with the meeting. Javanshir Feyziyev, in turn, congratulated the TRNC president on Republic Day.
Then Tufan Erhürman and the delegation exchanged commemorative gifts.
Latest News
10:28
Storm Claudia kills three in Portugal, causes flooding in BritainOther countries
09:54
Photo
President of Northern Cyprus receives Azerbaijani delegationForeign policy
09:47
France condemns Russian strikes that damaged Embassy of Azerbaijan in KyivOther countries
09:32
Putin, Netanyahu discuss Middle East in phone call, Kremlin saysRegion
09:16
Lebanon plans UN complaint against Israel over border wallOther countries
09:04
Photo
Video
Fireworks display was held in honor of heads of state participating in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in TashkentForeign policy
22:04
President Ilham Aliyev attends award ceremony of the "Heritage of the Future" International Prize in TashkentForeign policy
22:01
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev visits Center of Islamic Civilization in TashkentForeign policy
17:51