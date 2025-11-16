President of Kyrgyzstan: 'Expanding our format with fraternal Azerbaijan will open new opportunities for Central Asia'

"The Kyrgyz Republic supports the initiative for the Republic of Azerbaijan to join our consultative meetings format as a full member. Expanding our format with fraternal Azerbaijan will open new opportunities and broad horizons for cooperation in Central Asia, particularly in international transit, logistics, and energy," President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov stated at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in the Central Asia + Azerbaijan format.

"Today, we can confidently say that the consultative meetings format of the Central Asian heads of state has proven successful. It has demonstrated its viability and become a genuine, one-of-a-kind platform where not only existing regional challenges are discussed, but new initiatives and proposals are actively put forward," Sadyr Zhaparov noted.