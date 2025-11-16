Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    President of Kyrgyzstan: 'Expanding our format with fraternal Azerbaijan will open new opportunities for Central Asia'

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 11:10
    President of Kyrgyzstan: 'Expanding our format with fraternal Azerbaijan will open new opportunities for Central Asia'

    "The Kyrgyz Republic supports the initiative for the Republic of Azerbaijan to join our consultative meetings format as a full member. Expanding our format with fraternal Azerbaijan will open new opportunities and broad horizons for cooperation in Central Asia, particularly in international transit, logistics, and energy," President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov stated at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in the Central Asia + Azerbaijan format.

    "Today, we can confidently say that the consultative meetings format of the Central Asian heads of state has proven successful. It has demonstrated its viability and become a genuine, one-of-a-kind platform where not only existing regional challenges are discussed, but new initiatives and proposals are actively put forward," Sadyr Zhaparov noted.

    Sadyr Zhaparov Kyrgyzstan Central Asia
    Japarov: Azərbaycanın Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələrinin məsləhətləşmə görüşləri formatına qoşulması region qarşısında geniş üfüqlər açacaq
    Жапаров: Вступление Азербайджана в формат встреч ЦА откроет широкие горизонты перед регионом

    Latest News

    12:05

    President Ilham Aliyev highlights Shavkat Mirziyoyev"s significant contribution to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations

    Other
    11:50

    GYC-25 calls for trilateral model of cooperation in education

    ICT
    11:46

    ITU thanks Azerbaijan for hosting GYC, WTDC in Baku

    ICT
    11:40

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to become digital bridge between East, West

    ICT
    11:27

    Rahmon congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's entry into consultative meetings of Central Asian countries

    Foreign policy
    11:17

    Zhaparov: Zangazur Corridor to be strategic extension of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

    Foreign policy
    11:10

    President of Kyrgyzstan: 'Expanding our format with fraternal Azerbaijan will open new opportunities for Central Asia'

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Tokayev calls decision to establish Central Asia+Azerbaijan format historic

    Foreign policy
    10:56
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed