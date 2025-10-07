Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    President of Kazakhstan: Decline in Caspian Sea level negatively affects region's ecology

    The drop in the Caspian Sea's water level is having a negative impact on the region's ecology and economy, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala.

    According to Report, he emphasized the importance of digital monitoring of irrigation systems and improving the security of water resources.

    "We can create a joint program in this direction. The Caspian Sea is gradually shrinking, which is a major concern. The Caspian Sea has always held a special place for the Turkic peoples. The decline in the sea"s water level negatively affects the ecology and economy of the region," the president said.

    Qazaxıstan Prezidenti: Xəzərin səviyyəsinin azalması bölgənin ekologiyasına mənfi təsir göstərir
    Президент Казахстана: Снижение уровня Каспия негативно влияет на экологию региона

