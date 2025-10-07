President of Kazakhstan: Decline in Caspian Sea level negatively affects region's ecology
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 14:30
The drop in the Caspian Sea's water level is having a negative impact on the region's ecology and economy, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala.
According to Report, he emphasized the importance of digital monitoring of irrigation systems and improving the security of water resources.
"We can create a joint program in this direction. The Caspian Sea is gradually shrinking, which is a major concern. The Caspian Sea has always held a special place for the Turkic peoples. The decline in the sea"s water level negatively affects the ecology and economy of the region," the president said.
