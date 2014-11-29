President of Azerbaijan receives Secretary General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Seyed Mohammad Hossein Adeli.

Report informs, the head of S.M.H. Adeli informed the President about the organization. He noted that the 17 member countries of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan. The Secretary-General stressed the great potential of Azerbaijan in this area and said that the country will play an important role in the global markets.

In turn, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has large reserves of natural gas and stressed the successful transportation of gas through different routes.The President expressed confidence that the cooperation with Gas Exporting Countries Forum will promote the development of bilateral relations with member countries of the organization.

The sides exchanged views on issues related to the prospects of cooperation.