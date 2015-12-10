President of Azerbaijan views the Capital Museum in Beijing

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the Capital Museum in Beijing, as part of his state visit to the Peoples` Republic of China, Report informs.

The head of state was informed that The Museum is well-known in Beijing as an art center. It opened in 1981 and moved into its present building in 2006, which houses a large collection of ancient porcelain, bronze, calligraphy, painting, jade, sculpture, and Buddhist statues from imperial China as well as other Asian cultures.

Part of the Museum's collections were formerly housed in the Confucius Temple on Guozijian Road in Beijing.

President of Azerbaijan was informed that the Beijing Capital Museum today contains over 200,000 cultural relics in its collection. Only a small fraction of the collection is exhibited, and a significant percentage of the museum's art collection comprises artifacts unearthed in Beijing.

The present Capital Museum's building's massive roof and the gradient at the entrance square was influenced by the design from ancient Chinese architecture. The stone-made exterior wall was meant to symbolize imagery of the city walls and towers in ancient China. The Bronze Exhibition Hall, which has an oval-shape, was also meant to symbolize the unearthing of ancient relics by its slanting design in which extends from the ground to the exterior of the museum.