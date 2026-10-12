President of Azerbaijan: Rapid development of artificial intelligence determines new tasks for intellectual property systems

"The rapid development of artificial intelligence, digitalization, and other new solutions is determining new tasks for intellectual property systems," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a message to the participants of the 2nd Meeting of the Heads of Intellectual Property Institutions of the Organization of Turkic States member states.

According to Report, the head of state emphasized that in this process, it is particularly important to make effective use of the opportunities offered by technological progress while ensuring reliable protection for the rights of authors and inventors, promoting innovation, and maintaining an appropriate balance with the interests of society.