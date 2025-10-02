Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    President of Azerbaijan meets with António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 12:03
    President of Azerbaijan meets with António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen

    On October 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission in Copenhagen.

    Ilham Aliyev António Costa Ursula von der Leyen European Political Community Summit
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti Antonio Koşta və Ursula Fon der Lyayen ilə görüşüb
    Президент Азербайджана встретился с Антониу Коштой и Урсулой фон дер Ляйен

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed