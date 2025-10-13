President of Azerbaijan: International Association of Judges also serves as space for international dialogue, cooperation
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2025
- 08:34
"Bringing together national judges' associations from nearly 100 countries, the International Association of Judges has, since its establishment, become an important institution that has undertaken major initiatives to safeguard judicial independence, strengthen the rule of law, and enhance the quality and efficiency of the administration of justice," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"Today, the International Association of Judges also serves as a space for international dialogue and cooperation aimed at enhancing the judiciary, one of the fundamental pillars of the rule of law," the head of state noted.
