President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with French President in Copenhagen
Foreign policy
- 02 October, 2025
- 18:13
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron in Copenhagen on October 2, Report informs.
Latest News
18:37
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen - UPDATEForeign policy
18:35
At least 26 people drown in Nigeria boat accident, official saysOther countries
18:24
Photo
SOCAR and Uniper discuss potential additional gas volumesEnergy
18:15
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen - UPDATEForeign policy
18:13
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with French President in CopenhagenForeign policy
18:08
Six Azerbaijani boxers advance to finals at 3rd CIS GamesIndividual sports
17:55
Country manager: World Bank assesses Azerbaijan's geothermal potential – EXCLUSIVEEnergy
17:50
Alain Berset: Peace between Baku and Yerevan important element of stability in CaucasusForeign policy
17:35