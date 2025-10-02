Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 18:37
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen - UPDATE

    On October 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, in Copenhagen, Report informs.

    The Prime Minister of the Netherlands congratulated the head of state on the results achieved in Washington regarding the advancement of the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing their significance.

    President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, highlighted the importance of the Washington Declaration, signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump, and the document on the normalization of relations between the two countries for regional peace, noting that peace already exists between the two nations. During the meeting, they emphasized that Dutch companies are successfully operating in Azerbaijan, spanning sectors such as shipping, port construction, the electrical industry, agriculture, urban planning, and other areas.

    The discussions also touched upon cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands within international organizations.

    The Prime Minister of the Netherlands extended congratulations on the successful hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan, noting that significant results were achieved in the context of the international climate agenda during the event.

