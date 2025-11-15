Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 14:41
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent

    On November 15, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a one-on-one meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in Tashkent, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Uzbekistan Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev Shavkat Mirziyoyev one-on-one meeting
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Özbəkistan prezidentlərinin təkbətək görüşü olub - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В Ташкенте состоялась встреча президентов Азербайджана и Узбекистана один на один

    Latest News

    16:07
    Photo

    Green Growth Portal officially launched within COP30

    Infrastructure
    16:02

    Expert: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan rapidly strengthening cooperation in energy sector

    Energy
    15:50

    Alimbekov: Baku-Tashkent cultural ties continue to develop through literary exchange

    Culture
    15:43

    Expert: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan have potential to increase trade

    Foreign policy
    15:25

    Jamila Shermukhamedova: No one can break friendship between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:08
    Photo

    Another 219 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district receive house keys

    Karabakh
    15:06
    Photo

    Another 143 individuals resettled in Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district receive house keys

    Karabakh
    14:53

    Expert: Zangazur Corridor to enhance transit potential of Central Asian, South Caucasus countries

    Infrastructure
    14:41
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed