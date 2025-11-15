President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent
On November 15, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a one-on-one meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in Tashkent, Report informs via AZERTAC.
