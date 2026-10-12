Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds limited-format meeting with Prime Minister of Cambodia

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 11:00
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds limited-format meeting with Prime Minister of Cambodia

    On October 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a limited-format meeting with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet, according to Report.

    Ilham Aliyev Hun Manet Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin Kambocanın Baş naziri ilə məhdud tərkibdə görüşü olub
    Photo
    Состоялась встреча Ильхама Алиева с премьером Камбоджи в узком составе
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