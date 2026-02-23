President of Azerbaijan congratulates Sultan of Brunei

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Foreign policy
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 12:19
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "On the occasion of the National Day of Brunei Darussalam, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

    The current level of Azerbaijan-Brunei relations, built on friendship and mutual respect, is gratifying. I believe that we will continue our joint efforts toward strengthening our interstate ties and further expanding our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, in accordance with the interests of our friendly nations.

    Taking this pleasant opportunity, I also wholeheartedly congratulate you and your friendly people on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, and I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, as well as lasting peace and prosperity for Brunei Darussalam," reads the letter.

    Azərbaycan Prezidenti Bruney Sultanını təbrik edib
    Президент Азербайджана поздравил султана Брунея

