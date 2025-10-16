Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    President of Azerbaijan accepts credentials of newly appointed ambassador of France

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 16:00
    President of Azerbaijan accepts credentials of newly appointed ambassador of France

    On October 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev accepted the credentials of Sophie Lagoutte, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic.

    According to Report, the ambassador presented her credentials to the head of state.

    Recalling his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Copenhagen, President Ilham Aliyev stated that, as a result of that meeting, past misunderstandings between the two countries have been resolved. Emphasizing that a new era has begun in bilateral relations, the head of state highlighted the importance of restoring and developing contacts between people and business representatives, as well as enhancing cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields.

    Ambassador Lagoutte, in turn, noted that a new page has opened in relations between Azerbaijan and France and pledged to spare no effort in further developing bilateral ties.

    The meeting addressed the successful development of Azerbaijan-France relations across various sectors, including high technologies and aerospace. The parties highlighted the importance of resuming the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission, strengthening sister-city relations, organizing reciprocal visits by business delegations, and encouraging the participation of French companies in various projects.

    The successful partnership between Azerbaijan and France in the energy sector was also emphasized, particularly the importance of cooperation with Total.

    During the conversation, both sides exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral ties in multiple fields and stressed the necessity of continuing cooperation.

    Photo
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti Fransanın yeni səfirinin etimadnaməsini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Президент Азербайджана принял верительные грамоты нового посла Франции

