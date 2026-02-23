President: Joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran would create broad opportunities for region

The expansion of the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and Iran causes satisfaction, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received a delegation led by Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

According to Report, the head of state noted that the joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran would create broad opportunities for both countries and the wider region.

He expressed hope that all these issues would be discussed during Farzaneh Sadegh's visit and that the trip would yield positive results.