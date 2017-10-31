President Ilham Aliyev: Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at highest level

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I'm sure that today's meeting will have a very successful result".

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council held in Baku on October 31.

"Mr. President, we attach a great importance to your visit. We have today discussed a number of issues during our one-on-one meeting. We see once again that Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at the highest level and at the top. Our views on the development of the relations coincide.

I'm sure that today's meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will have a very successful result. There are many issues on the agenda: political relations, joint activities in international organizations, economic cooperation, military, military-technical cooperation, of course, energy, transport issues. I'm confident that the issues discussed in enlarged format today will also lead to good results. Welcome again", the head of state said.