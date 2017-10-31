President Ilham Aliyev: Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at highest level

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I'm sure that today's meeting will have a very successful result".
Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council held in Baku on October 31.
"Mr. President, we attach a great importance to your visit. We have today discussed a number of issues during our one-on-one meeting. We see once again that Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at the highest level and at the top. Our views on the development of the relations coincide.
I'm sure that today's meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will have a very successful result. There are many issues on the agenda: political relations, joint activities in international organizations, economic cooperation, military, military-technical cooperation, of course, energy, transport issues. I'm confident that the issues discussed in enlarged format today will also lead to good results. Welcome again", the head of state said.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook